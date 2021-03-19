Reward offered after puppy found in South Nashville dumpster dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A reward is being offered after a puppy was found tossed in a South Nashville dumpster and died from its injuries.

The puppy died March 12 after it was discovered in a trash receptacle on University Court in the J.C. Napier homes.

Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, who tried to save the puppy after he was found, is offering a $1,000 reward for information.

“His short little life is a tragedy in itself, but the heartless way he was tossed in a dumpster to die a slow death is absolutely unforgivable. We don’t know how long he was there before being discovered, but how frightened he must have been. His little body( under his fluffy coat) was skeletal. I just have no words except, we tried. We fell in love just the few hours he was in our care. He is being cremated and his tiny box of ashes will come to our farm. He deserves that respect.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue at 615-862-7928.