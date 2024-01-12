GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Greenbrier catering company is offering a $500 reward for the return of their trailer that was stolen Tuesday evening, and even more money if the tip leads to an arrest.

Greenbrier alderman and co-owner of Five & Company, Alisha Allgood, told News 2 her family uses the trailer to haul wood for their smoker they use for their catering company.

“We usually do not keep [the trailer] in the back, but [my husband] had it in the back, locked, so he could unload here and then take it back to our house,” Allgood said.

On Tuesday evening, a thief broke the lock and drove away with the company’s trailer filled with wood for their smoker. Then, a person in a dark SUV with the stolen trailer in tow was caught on camera dumping the wood at a nearby church, according to surveillance video.

Allgood said not having a trailer hasn’t impacted the family business as much as searching for whoever is responsible has.

“What’s really affecting our business is having to stop; try to figure out who has done this,” Allgood said. “We’re getting calls constantly. My husband is just beside himself. We’re big in the community, we’re big about giving back, so it’s just heartbreaking that someone in the community would do this to us,” she continued. “It’s more emotionally challenging.”

Allgood told News 2 Five & Company isn’t the only recent victim of trailer theft; five to seven other Robertson County businesses have had their trailers stolen in the past few months, according to the alderman.

“A lot of these businesses are small businesses,” Allgood said. “My husband and I run this by ourselves with the help of our kids, but it’s just heartbreaking because we work hard for our stuff; we work really hard for this, and for it to be taken from somebody of the community, it’s hard.”

While it’s unclear if the series of trailer thefts are connected, Allgood believes the person who stole her trailer is familiar with the area because they were able to avoid a lot of cameras in high-traffic areas, likely taking backroads instead.

The Allgoods said they will forgive whoever stole the trailer, no questions asked, if the thief returns their property.

If you have any information about the theft, call Greenbrier police at (615) 643-4467.