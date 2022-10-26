DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after dozens of firearms were stolen from a gun shop in Dickson last week.

The theft occurred at Southern Gun & Pawn on Highway 48 North on Oct. 17.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reported the business was burglarized during the overnight hours.

Officials are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine exactly how many firearms were taken.

The ATF and National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a combined reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible.

“The ATF is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to apprehend the suspect/s who are responsible for this crime before they commit future crimes,” said ATF Nashville Field Division Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, email ATFTips@atf.gov or call Detective Morgan with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at 65-740-4863.