NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Christmas Day, Chris Spaunhorst was shot and killed while driving on I-24 near East Nashville around noon.

Nearly five months have passed and no arrest has been made. A reward of $15,000 is now on the line, encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

“There is a lot on that car that stands out, the silver trim, how dark the tint is,” Stephanie Spaunhorst said.

Chris’s wife watches the released dash camera video dozens of times a day, memorizing every detail of a black Kia Optima. The suspected shooter is believed to be inside the car.

“That’s all I know what to do, just keep sharing…You can see where he hit the wall, it’s tough because I know it’s senseless,” Stephanie said. “It could have been prevented.”

From memorials to reminders of him, Stephanie grips onto every memory. “I got a tattoo in his writing…I wear his clothes every single day, I call his voicemail just to hear his voice.”

Stephanie said she won’t stop fighting until there is justice for her husband. “He’s not here to fight anymore so I have to fight for him…I’m going to fight until there’s no strength left in me then God will give me the strength to keep fighting.”

If you have any new information on this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.