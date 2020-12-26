Reward increased for information leading to arrest regarding Nashville explosion

Photo of the RV that exploded Christmas morning in Nashville (Source: Metro Nashville Police)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation has increased its reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection to the downtown Nashville explosion.

The NCVC has offered another $10,000 to the reward to increase the fund to $37,000. If no reward is claimed, NCVC says the donated funds will be distributed to people impacted from the explosion.

Hours after the explosion on Christmas Day, celebrities and businesses all chipped in toward the reward. With their contributions, the reward now sits over $300,000.

Metro Police say they believe the explosion was an “intentional act”.

The FBI and ATF searched homes in Antioch Saturday belonging to a man named Anthony Quinn Warner, a person of interest in connection to the explosion.

Mayor John Cooper also issued an Emergency Order, with a curfew put in place until 4:30 p.m. Sunday.