WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The reward for information in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was discovered in Wilson County earlier this year has been increased to $21,000.

Mya Fuller, of Murfreesboro, worked an event at Geodis Park in South Nashville on July 30. She was wearing a T-shirt, jeans and bright pink Puma tennis shoes. Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan announced Wednesday Fuller was last seen at the nightclub Island Vibes on Antioch Pike the night of July 30th. Her 2020 gray Toyota Camry was later located still in the club’s parking lot.

One week later, her body was discovered in a wooded area off Trammel Lane in Watertown.

22-year-old Mya Fuller (Courtesy: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

Mya Christine Fuller missing from Murfreesboro (Photo courtesy of Murfreesboro Police Department)

The Wilson County Sheriff made an urgent plea to the public to come forward with any information, especially on Fuller’s whereabouts between July 29 and 31.

“She was a good girl. There’s no reason why this girl should be missing or found here in Wilson County, there’s no reason to it. She comes from a good family, a good family that wants answers,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said.

Fuller was a basketball player who was enrolled to start school at Vol State in the fall, an opportunity the sheriff said shouldn’t have been taken away.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has increased its reward to $5,000. An attorney for the Fuller family said private donations from across the country totaled $16,000, raising the total reward to $21,000.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1459, ext. 233.