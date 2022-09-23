DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dickson County deputies and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to identify a white substance found in a package Thursday that was sent to a retired police officer’s home.

According to Dickson County Sheriff Tim Eads, the package contained an Amazon gift card that had a foreign white substance on it. The man didn’t order this package and immediately contacted deputies.

“We encourage folks to immediately step away from suspicious packages they receive and call us,” Sheriff Eads said. “Also, wash your hands.”

Authorities also have an unconfirmed report about another package containing the substance. They are also looking to see if the Amazon gift card has any value.

If you have received a suspicious package, you’re asked to contact the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-789-4130.