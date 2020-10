NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A retired Berry Hill officer has died in a crash.

The department reported retired Berry Hill Sergeant David Gross was killed in a crash on Sept. 30.

Sgt. Gross worked in the department for 20 years and was also a military veteran.

The department said his contributions and dedication to law enforcement will be truly missed.

He is survived by a wife, daughter along with family and friends.