NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Italian, Mexican, and Venezuelan cuisine — robbers appear to have a diverse pallet when it comes to breaking into restaurants.

From Donelson to Mt. Juliet, police are looking for suspects behind multiple burglaries.

The owners of Nicoletto’s Italian Kitchen off Lebanon Pike told News 2 that their safe was stolen last Thursday. And just several miles away on the same stretch of road, a thief attempted to steal a safe from Cinco De Mayo the following day.

Judy Ade works next door to both Cinco De Mayo and Jose’s off Lebanon Road. “There were police everywhere and I thought what happened?” Ade said.

In surveillance video from Cinco De Mayo, you can see a man break into the front door and crawl inside. The owner told News 2 the burglar attempted to steal the safe but was unsuccessful.

However, over at Jose’s, Mt. Juliet police said they lost much more cash.

“Their cash register was broken into and the cash that was there was completely taken and there were other things that were destroyed inside,” Ade said.

There were multiple back-to-back break-ins across Middle Tennessee. The same night of the Nicoletto’s break-in, two arrests were made in connection to business burglaries in South Nashville.

“It saddened me so bad that somebody could even do this to somebody. I hate it that something like this is happening in our community,” Ade said.

It is unclear if the burglars in Donelson and Mt. Juliet are connected or even the same person.

Metro and Mt. Juliet police said they are still working to identify the suspect.