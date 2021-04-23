Residents urged to shelter-in-place after chemical spill in Monteagle

MONTEAGLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monteagle residents have been asked to shelter-in-place after a hazmat situation behind a restaurant Friday morning.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said first responders and hazmat crews responded around 6 a.m. to a chemical spill outside of Shan Chinese Buffett on Dixie Lee Avenue.

Emergency Management officials requested people shelter-in-place, as Dixie Lee Avenue is closed at Interstate 24.

No additional information was immediately released.

