MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Mt. Juliet Police Department is urging residents to evacuate after an unexploded military device was found in the area.

Officials were dispatched a home on Belinda Parkway near Southeast Springdale Road to investigate a report an unexploded military ordnance that was found at the scene.

At this time, Belinda Parkway is closed near Southeast Springdale Road. Emergency responders are contacting individuals who need to evacuate from the area.

Officers say most of the evacuations are contained to a set of homes near the 320 block of Belinda Parkway.

No other information was immediately released.