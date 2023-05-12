PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) – A piece of Giles County history was badly damaged Thursday night.

At around 9 p.m., there was a fire at the Coca-Cola bottling bacility, located on West College Street in Pulaski.

In a video obtained by News 2, you see intense flames throughout the building. Fire crews were still checking the building Friday afternoon and smoke was still seen coming out.

Built in 1941, the building was one of the most modern buildings in the state of Tennessee. It was popular for its club room and hosting many society events.

Before the fire, Pulaski Mayor J.J. Brindley told News 2 that it was not an active bottling operation, but was used as an office space for a local distributor’s 17 employees.

Many people in the community would name its location to give directions.

“It’s awful,” Giles County resident Janice Cox said. “I remember when I was little going by there and you could see the Coke bottles as they rotated around.”

Investigators said it’s unknown if the building will be able to be saved, but people hope something can be done to keep this Giles County landmark.