RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WKRN) — The city of Red Boiling Springs is experiencing a water shortage because of the latest cold snap.

The city asked all Red Boiling Springs water customers to continue conserving water Tuesday as crews worked to resolve the issue. According to city officials, water tanks were low Monday and Tuesday after high usage over the weekend.

“The water system is fully operational yet has reached maximum capacity,” Red Boiling Springs Police Chief James Killmon said in an emailed statement Tuesday. “The city’s utility workers are doing everything in their power to resolve this issue.”

Residents may experience low water pressure until water levels are restored. Jackson County EMS also asked that residents in the Fairgrounds, Gladdice, Goosehorn and Wartrace communities check their water pipes for leaks.

As of 10:45 a.m., officials said the city was still providing about 95 gallons per minute through two meters to Jackson County. City officials said there is no time frame for when the water system will be fully restored.

The city is providing cases of bottled water to anyone experiencing issues. Bottled water can be picked up at Red Boiling Springs City Hall and Red Boiling Springs Fire Department.

Multiple other cities also reported water shortages Tuesday. The Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority said there were water issues due to pipes bursting and increased customer demand. La Vergne officials said the city is dealing with similar problems.