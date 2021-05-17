Residents jump from 2nd story window of burning Nashville duplex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were injured after they jumped from the second story of a burning duplex in the Bellshire area of Nashville early Monday morning, according to first responders.

The Nashville Fire Department responded just before 4 a.m. to reports of a fire at a residence on Brick Church Pike at Westchester Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they said they observed flames on one side of the duplex.

First responders said two people jumped from a rear, second-story window to escape the fire.

One was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation, while the other was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with a foot injury, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

