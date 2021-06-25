Residents escape house fire in DeKalb County; Pet chinchilla dies

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters were called to a home in the Midway area where a fire killed a family’s pet.

According to the DeKalb County Fire Department, crews responded to the reported structure fire just before 1:00 a.m. Friday. They found the front porch fully involved as the flames started entering the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out. They said two people made it out safely and firefighters saved a bearded dragon from the home. However, a pet chinchilla died in the fire.

The home only had moderate damage after the flames were contained.