Residents escape burning home near Whites Creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a fire that heavily damaged a home near Whites Creek early Thursday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded just before 2 a.m. to reports of a fire at a residence on Clarksville Pike near Buena Vista Pike.

When firefighters arrived, they said the home was engulfed in flames and there was heavy smoke visible.

(Photo: WKRN)

The people living in the home were not hurt. They reported hearing a “pop” in the circuit breaker prior to the fire, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.