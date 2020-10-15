Residents escape burning home near Whites Creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a fire that heavily damaged a home near Whites Creek early Thursday morning.
The Nashville Fire Department responded just before 2 a.m. to reports of a fire at a residence on Clarksville Pike near Buena Vista Pike.
When firefighters arrived, they said the home was engulfed in flames and there was heavy smoke visible.
The people living in the home were not hurt. They reported hearing a “pop” in the circuit breaker prior to the fire, according to the fire department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
