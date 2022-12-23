FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Residents of an apartment in Franklin are displaced after a fire broke out Friday morning.

The Franklin Fire Department said crews were dispatched to a single-story apartment building in the 200 block of Fairground Street just before 8 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the front and back windows of a middle unit and were told people may still be inside. Firefighters went inside and didn’t find anyone, but the fire quickly spread into the common attic shared by the entire building, as well as the crawlspace.

A man who lived at the apartment told firefighters he found the fire in the bathroom and front room while leaving his bedroom after waking up. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters found multiple kerosene space heaters and stored kerosene inside the apartment, as well as a wall heater in use in the bathroom. These items could not be ruled out as the cause of the fire, according to the fire department.

The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents.