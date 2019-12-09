Residents displaced after apartment fire in Nashville

1  of  2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Nashville Fire Department officials put out a fire in the 3300 block of Creekwood Drive Monday afternoon.

One apartment has smoke damage and the residents living there will be displaced.

Crews say no one was hurt.

