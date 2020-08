NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some residents were displaced after a fire Thursday night at an apartment complex in Nashville.

It happened at the Haynes Garden Apartments off Whites Creek Pike around 11:00 p.m.

Crews on the scene said it was an electrical fire and they had a hard time locating it. There was smoke but crews didn’t see flames.

No one was injured but three people were displaced because of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.