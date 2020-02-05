Residents claim new lighting along I-440 is causing light pollution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New LED lighting along I-440 isn’t such a welcome sight for residents living along the interstate.

They claim the upgrades are just too bright, even spilling over into their yards, homes, and entire neighborhoods.

“Recently, just last week, I noticed a new light shining through my windows that was extremely bright and when I open my door, I noticed that the sky was lit up like Nissan Stadium,” said resident Lee Peterson.

Peterson has started an online petition on Change.org aims to bring those bright lights to an end.

That petition has 150 signatures and counting.

“We hope that city and TDOT will hear our voices and that they will resolve this problem, create a solution for us,” said Lee. “We don’t think it’s an unresolvable conflict that we have here, but we would like them to respect our residential neighborhoods.”

Peterson said the fix she sees as two-fold.

“One is the brightness, two, it is the angle because instead of being angled down like the old ones,” said Peterson. “These are at a strange angle like this.”

As she and her neighbors fight for change, Peterson said blackout shades maybe her block’s best alternative.

“We all know we live next to 440,” said Lee. “We knew that when we came in here but we want them to be able to fix it and find a solution for us that’ll allow us to get our night skies back.”

News 2 reached out to TDOT.

TDOT said it worked with NES and Metro to come up with the best lighting, even reducing the standard NES specifications of 4000K degrees of colors to 3000K for these projects to make the roadway more dark skies friendly.

TDOT adds inspectors are verifying the lights are angled properly and will make any necessary adjustments.