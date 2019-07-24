Residents at Midtown apartment complex being forced out for short-term rentals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents in a Midtown apartment complex say they are getting the boot for tourists.

Midtown Place Apartments sent letters to residents saying they are not renewing leases as they convert the building to rentals.

Residents we spoke with say they are upset and are now having a hard time finding somewhere else to live.

“I pay my rent, I love it here, I chose this place,” David Bregande told News 2.

However, after four years of living at Midtown Place Apartments, Bregande says he is being forced to leave.

“Disbelief that’s the overriding emotion, just disbelief like they can just tell me to leave my building?”

That’s exactly what he says management at the apartments told him when he received a letter a few weeks ago.

The letter says in part Midtown Place Apartments will no longer be extending renewal invitations to any residents over the next year as they convert entirely to furnished corporate apartments. A letter to his neighbor says the conversions will be through Minthouse, an Airbnb type service that promotes working with business travelers.

Bregande says the tourists have already made their way into some of the units.

“They told us it was corporate. It certainly isn’t. It’s like bachelorette parties and frat boys and all that sort of thing. Safety (is) definitely not a concern with them. The garage is open to anyone; people are taking my parking spot and everything. It’s just poorly handled, poorly handled,” he explained.

Bregande says it feels as though the tourists are taking priority over residents and warns renters that this could be a trend that other buildings will follow.

“I would tell someone moving here now to just be careful if you move into Midtown because this is a growing trend they could have a huge group of people to move into a place and try to get comfortable and that rug can be pulled out.”

While Bregande has until December to leave, his letter tried to entice him to leave sooner by offering a Visa credit card worth $500 to move out by mid-August. His neighbor, on the other hand, was only given 60 days to vacate.

Elmington Property Management does manage several other apartment buildings. News 2 reached out to see if they plan to convert the others but have not heard back.