FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tenants at a Fairview apartment complex are dealing with deplorable living conditions. They claim management is doing little solve a rodent infestation that has been going on for months.

Residents at the Roundtree Manor Apartments in Fairview said they’ve been dealing with a rat infestation since May, but little has been done to address their concerns.

News 2 toured one of the units to see the conditions.

Residents showed evidence of chewed towels, appliances and cabinets, mats and rugs with rodent urine as well as droppings throughout living spaces. Other tenants showed News 2 places where mold is beginning to grow.

Residents reached out to management with their concerns, but said there hasn’t been much effort to fix the issues.

“I have a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old; we’ve been dealing with rats,” said Charnequa McNemore, who has lived at the complex for two years.

She said the conditions are now impacting her children’s health.

“They can’t walk around without shoes on in the apartment. We have mold. They’re not doing anything. It’s ridiculous. My kids are staying sick. We have to sleep with the doors boarded up to protect our kids from the rats, but they’re still finding a way to get in,” said McNemore.

News 2 reached out to the manager of the Roundtree Manor apartments, however, staff decided not to comment on the situation. News 2 also reached out to the Atlanta-based real estate owner of the complex, Hallmark Companies, but have not received a response yet.

Tenants said they contacted the health department and codes. They said they were told their messages were received, but they are still waiting for action to be taken.

Until they get responses from management, McNemore said she is left to spend her own money until a solution is found.

“They’re not fixing anything, like nothing. It’s always, ‘We have to come out of pocket.'”