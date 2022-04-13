WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A large police presence has closed a portion of Cedar Creek Marina in Wilson County after a reported deadly “altercation” Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the marina located at 9120 Saundersville Road around 5 a.m.

Detective Major Robert Stafford with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies found one person dead inside a camper at the marina and another person had injuries from at least one gunshot wound.

The injured person was taken to an area hospital for treatment but the extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

The department asked residents to please avoid the area as deputies investigate. The Sheriff’s Office added the scene is “safe” and it would provide more details when available.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto described the incident as an “altercation” between two people at the marina earlier Wednesday morning.

At least one tow truck was observed removing a vehicle from the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.