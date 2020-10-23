Residential fire displaces 9 in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nine people have been displaced after a residential fire on McClary Road in Smyrna.

Officials say fire personnel were dispatched to a quadruplex residential structure in the 400 block of McClary Road at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived on scene, they found two units engulfed in flames. After extinguishing the fire, crews began their preliminary investigation which determined the fire started in the dryer of a first floor unit, moved through the vent and spread to the second floor unit.

No one was injured.

The fire department encourages residents to never leave a dryer running when they leave their home or go to sleep.

“A dryer is an everyday household appliance, but it can pose a fire risk and we encourage our residents to never operate it unattended,” Smyrna Fire Chief Bill Culbertson said.

Two units of the quadruplex are vacant. Nine people, however, were displaced as the fire damaged the two occupied units.

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The cause of the fire and its origin are still under investigation.