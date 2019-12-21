Resident hospitalized after fire at Murfreesboro apartment complex

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire at a Murfreesboro apartment complex sent one resident to the hospital Friday evening.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to a call just after 6 p.m. at the Bell Aire Apartment complex in the 1200 block of Sloan Street.

Officials said the first unit on scene reported an active fire in one of the apartments and it was quickly extinguished.

According to MFRD, the apartment sustained smoke and water damage, while three adjacent apartments suffered smoke damage. They say one resident was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Fire Marshals Division was called to the scene to do a routine investigation.

The cause of the fire is not yet known at this time.