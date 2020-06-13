ResearcHERS: Women Fighting Cancer of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The American Cancer Society has kicked off their ResearcHERS campaign. It challenges women in STEM to raise money for women researchers. There are 42 ResearcHERS ambassadors in the Nashville area and one of them WKRN’s Danielle Breezy.

The American Cancer Society ResearcHERS campaign is in full swing. We spoke to Dr. Yi Ren who is an assistant professor of Biochemistry at the Vanderbilt School of Medicine about why donating to this cause is so important.

“A lot of my colleagues get funding from the American Cancer Society and those funding is really important to them to develop their research program.”

She also gave us a behind the scenes tour of the 6th floor of Light Hall. There are 9 to 10 labs in an open lab space so they can share ideas.

“So we really have different programs on this floor and we have different expertise which is really good because we can help each other..for example if I want to grow cells, I can talk to my partner with the expertise.”

Due to COVID-19, their labs were shut down for a period of time and now are only at 33% capacity. Even though their productivity may be limited due to restrictions, Dr. Ren is happy to be back in the lab.

“Cancer research is very critical.”

Click here to help Danielle raise money for this organization.