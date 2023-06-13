NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University researches were awarded grant funding to study how children’s mental health is handled in Tennessee schools. The $3.2 million grant came from the National Institutes of Health.

“We’re seeing these issues in children at younger and younger ages. We had people in the field telling us that they’ve seeing children as young as kindergarten talk about suicide,” said University Distinguished Professor of Leadership, Policy and Organizations Dr. Carolyn Heinrich.

“Some of these problems we used to think only occurred for teens. We’ve mapped the prevalence of mental health conditions among children in Tennessee going back kind of the four years before the pandemic, and even then the trends were pretty stark.”

Heinrich and University Distinguished Professor of Health Policy Melinda Buntin will examine how school-based health interventions affect children’s mental health and education outcomes. Dr. Heinrich explained that school based health centers have been present in U.S. schools since the 1960’s and got expanded under the Affordable Care Act. Tennessee also created a position of coordinator of school health directors but there’s limited research on the effectiveness of these programs.

“It may start with some primary care services, but it may not be till later that they actually start offering mental health or behavioral and some may still not offer those services. It’s also the case that some may start and then and then have to close because issues of resources or personnel,” she said. “We’re looking very carefully at the different types of centers, how they’re staffed, what they’re offering in terms of services, how they’re reaching out to kids who they’re prioritizing, what information are they using to know which kids need the most help? And then, of course, one of the really important things of our work is to try to identify, what are we doing well in the state.”

The project is being done in partnership with the Tennessee Department Education, Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Education Research Alliance.

A recent poll by the Vanderbilt Center for Child Health Policy shows the need for concern. They found that 36% of Tennessee parents are very worried about their children’s mental health and suicide risk. Dr. Heinrich said in previous interviews and ones they’ve done for this project so far, educators feel school safety is really impacting the mental health of children.

“We’ve heard from people working in schools, that children really are traumatized by what is happening in terms of their feelings of safety,” she said. “When I was a kid, we had tornado drills. Now you have little kids having to think about an active shooter. And so we’ve heard from from the people in the schools that this is really affecting children — how they feel at school, it’s affecting whether they want to come to school.”