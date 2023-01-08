ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are working to retrieve a body that was spotted floating in a waterway in Antioch.

Metro Police and crews with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to the 4000 block of LaVergne Couchville Pike, near Four Corners Resort and Marina, just after 10 a.m. to respond to a water rescue call.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, a body was spotted floating in the water which led to the response.

Crews are working to recover the body from the waterway and will then turn the scene over to Metro police and the Medical Examiner.

No other information was immediately released.