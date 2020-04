ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire, OEM, and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to Four Corners Marina on Friday afternoon after a man fell off his jet ski.

According to investigators on scene, the victim who is in his 20’s was not wearing a life jacket. The incident happened near the no wake zone at the marina entrance around 4:47 p.m.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.