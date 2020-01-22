Representative: TobyMac’s oldest son died of accidental overdose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The oldest son of TobyMac died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and amphetamines, a representative for the Christian rapper confirmed to News 2 Wednesday.

Truett Foster McKeehan, 21, passed away Oct. 23, 2019 at his Nashville-area home. At the time, Metro police did not release a cause of death for the aspiring rapper.

In an emotional social media post following Truett’s death, the proud “pop,” as his son would call him, said Truett “expressed himself through the music he made,” which included writing, recording, producing, mixing and designing the art.

He added that Truett “didn’t want to be a child star, he wanted to be a man with scars and a story to tell. I always admired, respected and encouraged that stand.”

Truett’s death prompted TobyMac to postpone his upcoming tour. He also released a song dedicated to his late son.