WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a stark contrast when it comes to bullying incidents in Williamson County schools.

Over double the number of incidents have been reported this school year compared to all of last year.

So far, there have been 769 incidents of bullying reported this year, compared to 304 reported incidents last year.

The numbers were shared during the most recent Williamson County work session.

“It’s not surprising to me at all…doing the work that we do at One WillCo,” Jennifer Cortez, co-founder of One WillCo said.

One WillCo is an organization that aims to target bullying in Williamson County Schools and open up dialogue across racial, political, and religious lines.

“We have been communicating with the superintendent of both of our districts, HR, counselors, teachers. We speak at school board meetings month after month after month,” Cortez said.

Williamson County school officials suggest their new reporting method may be one reason why they are seeing a spike in the numbers.

Since October, any student can go online to their ClassLink dashboard to report an incident of bullying or harassment.

