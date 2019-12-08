Report shows juvenile escapees involved in August gang-related incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – While one of the four escaped juveniles remains on the run, new reports show new details about their history in the Davidson County Detention Center.

The incident report from August says all four juveniles were among youth that surrounded a guard and demanded his keys and badge.

The report states the teens also took the guard’s radio and destroyed it so he could not call for backup.

The entire incident was caught on security footage and reviewed by various administrators.

While the report was redacted, the court administrator says escapee Brandon Caruthers was known as the gang leader that orchestrated the entire event.

The report says after the teens stole the facility issued items, they went into another living unit within the center to physically assault other youth. Those youth were identified as being a part of a rivalry gang.

As a result of this incident, the report says the facility was placed on lockdown for safety and security concerns.

This is not the only incident reports about the escapees that News 2 has received. All four of the escaped teens were previously written up for various behavioral issues before they broke out of the facility last Saturday.

Caruthers is still at large, and was placed on Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List. There is a reward for any information leading to the 17-year-old’s capture.