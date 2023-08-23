SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After the bleachers at Beech High School collapsed last week, bleachers at other Sumner County high schools were inspected for any needed repairs; a new report details some of the findings and issues.

The Sumner County School Board met Tuesday night to discuss the bleacher issues and the meeting grew tense as parents and school officials voiced frustrations and concerns over safety conditions.

After the bleachers at Beech High School collapsed, structural engineers were hired to assess maintenance needs of eight high school stadiums in the district. The updated findings showed several examples of water erosion, extensive loss to masonry walls, missing sealant in concrete, and cracked and rusted seat brackets as a part of the bleacher inspections.

(Photo: Sumner County Schools)

District officials said last week they are making arrangements for annual inspections.

The following recommendations were included in the report:

Beech High School Stadium Remove the Home side bleachers from service immediately

Gallatin High School Stadium Continue use of all bleachers for the remainder of the 2023 football season Provide minor repairs to the Home side bleachers as outlined in the detailed report as soon as possible Evaluate the option of rust removal, repairs and painting versus replacement of the Home side bleachers prior to the 2024 football season. Inspect the new Visitor side bleachers annually in accordance with ICC 300 and the manufacturer’s guidelines

Hendersonville High School Stadium Remove the Visitor side bleachers from service immediately Continue use of the Home side bleachers for the 2023 football season while monitoring the number of spectators in the stands to prevent exceeding the design capacity. Provide repairs as outlined in the detailed report as soon as possible Inspect the Home side bleachers prior to the spring track season to assess the state of the masonry walls

Liberty Creek High School Stadium Continue use of all bleachers for the remainder of the 2023 football season. Inspect the bleachers annually in accordance with ICC 300 and the manufacturer’s guidelines

Portland High School Stadium Remove the center sections of the Home side bleachers from service immediately The galvanized steel bleachers which flank either side of the original Home side bleachers may continue to be used for the duration of the 2023 football season Continue use of the Visitor side bleachers Inspect the bleachers annually in accordance with ICC 300 and the manufacturer’s guidelines

Station Camp High School Stadium Continue use of all bleachers for the remainder of the 2023 football season Inspect the bleachers annually in accordance with ICC 300 and the manufacturer’s guidelines

Westmoreland High School Stadium Continue use of all bleachers for the remainder of the 2023 football season Inspect the bleachers annually in accordance with ICC 300 and the manufacturer’s guidelines

White House High School Stadium Remove the far-right section of the Home side bleachers from use for the remainder of the 2023 season or until realignment of the displaced concrete planks can be achieved Cordon off the area to prevent spectators from accessing the space Remove the Visitor side bleachers from use immediately until repairs outlined in the detailed report can be made Once the repairs have been completed, the Visitor side can be used for the 2023 football season Inspect all bleachers prior to the start of the 2024 football season



The full timeline for the repairs is still unclear at this time. The Sumner County School Board plans to meet again on Thursday, Aug. 31 to continue the discussion of how to address the bleacher repairs.

You can read the full report with visuals of the damage here.