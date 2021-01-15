Report: Atlanta Falcons offer head-coaching job to Tennessee Titans OC Arthur Smith

FILE – Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith instructs his players during NFL football training camp in Nashville, Tenn., in this Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, file photo. The New York Jets interviewed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, for their head coaching vacancy. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans might be without an offensive coordinator soon. ESPN’s Dianni Russini reported on Friday that the Atlanta Falcons have offered the head coaching job to current Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. All indications are that he will accept the job.

The Atlanta Falcons have made an offer to Arthur Smith to become their next head coach per sources. Smith has been the offensive coordinator for the Titans the last 2 seasons. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 15, 2021

If hired, Smith will be the replacement for Dan Quinn, whom the Falcons fired along with general manager Thomas Dimitroff this past October.

The 38-year-old Smith has been a popular head coaching candidate. In the last several days he’s interviewed with the New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars. He just completed his second interview with the Falcons.

Smith helped the Titans find success this season on offense. They ranked fourth in the league in scoring during the regular season, averaging 30.7 points per game. Tennessee finished the regular season averaging 396.4 total yards per game, good for third in the NFL. The Titans’ rushing attack posted 168.1 yards per game.

He also helped the Titans find balance with the run and pass game. Running back Derrick Henry’s 2,027 rushing yards made him just the eighth player to surpass the 2,000-yard mark. Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown finished with 1,075 receiving yards, while teammate Corey Davis ended the season 16 yards short of the 1,000-yard mark.

The News 2 Sports team will continue to follow this developing story online and on-air.