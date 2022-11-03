NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A repeat offender is back behind bars after police say they found a machine gun and multiple grams of different drugs in his car, as well as cocaine hidden under his genitals during his booking.

Officers were conducting routine patrols near a motel on Wallace Road on Oct. 26 when they saw Mario Lamont Newsome, 33, standing in the open doorway of a 2016 silver Mazda MZ6, according to a Davidson County affidavit.

They ran the car’s license plate and found that it was not registered to the Mazda, the affidavit said. While they were looking for the VIN to determine if the car was stolen, police said they noticed a semi-automatic Glock handgun in the passenger seat.

According to the affidavit, it was “well in reach of the driver’s seat.” Newsome had walked around to the back of the hotel, where officers later found him. He told them he was the driver of the car and due to “no probable cause of a crime” officers ended the conversation.

Mario Lamont Newsome

However, a subsequent review of his criminal history showed he had been convicted of aggravated robbery in 2019 and felon in possession of a handgun earlier this year in Davidson County.

Police were called to the area again on Nov. 1 following reports of shots being fired on the motel property. Officers found Newsome in a room registered to him and he was immediately taken into custody on active warrants, the affidavit said.

A review of video footage showed Newsome firing a pistol into the air out of the driver’s side window of a silver Mazda, according to police. He was parked underneath the second-floor outdoor walkway, directly in front of the rooms on the second floor.

Officers obtained search warrants for his vehicle and motel room. During a search of his vehicle, police said they found the handgun originally spotted in the passenger’s seat, and another handgun under the seat that had its serial number scratched off.

The handgun sitting on top of the passenger’s seat had an auto sear installed, converting it to a machine gun, and making it capable of fully automatic fire, the affidavit said. Officers also located numerous drugs inside the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, they found 32.4 grams of marijuana, 123.5 grams of cocaine, 145.9 grams of fentanyl, two and a half Xanax bars, two digital scales and one scale calibration weight.

There also were several loose plastic bags police said were consistent with bags used to wrap narcotics. They found a box of the same plastic bags, along with an AR-15 rifle and a money counter, inside his motel room, the affidavit said.

Newsome had $793 on him at the time of his arrest, according to police. The large quantities of narcotics, associated paraphernalia, money counting machine and money on his person led police to believe he intended to sell the narcotics.

Once transported to booking, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office deputies found an additional 67.4 grams of cocaine hidden behind his genitals, the affidavit said.

Newsome has 14 total charges including three counts of felon in possession of a weapon, employing a firearm, reckless endangerment and separate charges for possession of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute, in addition to multiple misdemeanors.

He is being held on a $400,000 bond.