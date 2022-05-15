LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced that repairs to the Sparta Pike overpass on Interstate 40 in Lebanon are set to begin on Sunday.

The repairs come after the overpass was damaged earlier this year by a dump truck. According to TDOT, back in March, a dump truck was underneath the overpass with its truck bed still raised and damaged the concrete beam underneath.

Source: Lebanon Police Department

Beginning Sunday, drivers can expect alternate, single-lane closures on Sparta Pike from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day as crews begin repairs on the structure. Weekend-long closures will also occur in the northbound lanes of Sparta Pike from 8 p.m. Friday, June 3 to 8 a.m. Monday, June 6. TDOT says during that time crews will remove the damaged beam and set up the new one.

An emergency repair contract worth more than $830,000 was awarded on April 15 to Mid-State Construction Incorporation for the repair and replacement of the overpass.

In the past three years, TDOT says the overpass has been damaged a total of four times. Three lighted vertical clearance signs now sit along Sparta Pike alerting motorists of the clearance height as they approach the bridge.