NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gun violence in East Nashville is leaving neighbors shaken. From children being shot at to homes left riddled with bullets, it’s a concern across the community.

The latest arrest was on Tuesday morning after police said 22-year-old Antonio Neely fired at least eight rounds at four teens hanging out on a porch at CWA Plaza apartments. He struck a 14-year-old in the neck causing serious injuries.

“Certainly when you have, you know, young people getting shot that’s always a terrible thing,” Councilman Brett Withers explained.

Surveillance footage captured Neely fleeing on foot following the November shooting to the neighboring Cayce Homes area.

“It’s terrible. It’s frustrating in Casey that it’s been a persistent issue for a while,” said Withers.

On Friday, police arrested three teens and recovered four guns and a stolen car after shots were fired in Cayce Homes.

“I’ve heard a lot of concern from neighbors, not just in the Casey area, but [also] in Shelby Park. A lot of people just shooting guns, rather they are shooting at a person or not neighbors have been reporting hearing a lot of guns shots in that general vicinity between Casey and the Shelby homes for a while now and it has been a little concerning,” said Withers.

The councilman said gun violence plaguing the neighborhood is one of the reasons he worked with MDHA to install more cameras over the Casey campus.

“They have been helpful at least in solving crimes. I wish it persuaded people not to come in the area and cause problems at all, but at least it’s helped sometimes get a picture of a suspect.”

He points out that many of the crimes in their area are committed with stolen guns and stolen cars.

“[I] just really want to emphasize to people don’t leave your keys in your car and definitely please don’t leave a gun in your car. If you have a gun that’s… within your rights, but please don’t leave it in your car because the state law says you can do it doesn’t mean it’s a good idea and too many of our guns are being stolen and getting into the hands of people who really want to harm others,” said Withers. ‘

Metro police said of the more than 180 guns stolen in Nashville in January, 80% were taken from vehicles. Violent offenses are actually down in East Nashville compared to this time last year, but up ten percent over the last eight weeks.

Councilman Withers believes adding license plate readers will help curb some of the violent crime.