NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’re looking for a way around expensive egg prices, there may be a solution.

You can rent a chicken!

Rent The Chicken is a nationwide company with affiliates all over the country, including right here in Middle Tennessee.

It all starts with a call to the company and from there, you get set up with your local affiliate. Packages with everything you need to care for the chickens start at around $500 for the season, which starts in April and lasts through October.

Other benefits to renting chickens are that they can also be good for your garden or yard as the birds tend to scratch around and pick up weeds.

Click here for more information.