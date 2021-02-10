Remembering the crippling Ice Storm of 1994

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This weeks marks 27 years since one of the biggest ice storms in Middle Tennessee history, which caused many residents to go days without electricity or heat in the cold of February, some for weeks.

On Feb. 9, 1994, the temperature dropped from near 74 degrees to 23 and precipitation began to fall across Middle Tennessee as sleet. The sleet switched over to freezing rain, clinging to trees and powerlines, as a deep layer of warm air pushed in over the shallow layer of sub-freezing air.

The electrical power grid took the biggest hit during the ice storm not just in Middle Tennessee, but all across the mid-south where some an estimated two million people were left without electricity.

With so many downed trees and powerlines in Nashville, NES linemen worked 16 hour days for weeks to bring the power back to everyone.

Nashville natives remember exactly what they did to pass the time and stay warm while crews worked to restore electricity.

But as bad as the storm of 1994 was, it’s not considered the worst in Nashville history.

It’s the Great Ice Storm of 1951 that occurred during late January through early February of that year that takes those honors. Ice was followed by snow, totaling eight inches and numerous people were left without power.

Miles of power and telephone lines had to be re-strung and roofs collapsed under the weight of snow and ice. Gas and oil furnaces expended their fuel, forcing Nashvillians to seek alternative means of heat.