NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A wave of nostalgia washes over us all as we reflect on the last 12 months and the ones that came before. It was around this time in 1997, when fans of Opryland U.S.A. had the opportunity to take a piece of nostalgia home.

News 2 has dusted off some old tapes to bring you more memories from Opryland.

The amusement park first opened in 1972 and quickly became known as the “Home of American Music,” offering more than just thrill rides but also live entertainment.

In 1997, parts of it were sold off to other amusement parks, but some items were sold to the general public.

Opryland sign sold (WKRN photo)

By December 31, 1997, around 4,000 signs from the park were sold.

Opryland operated for 25 years in Nashville. It was closed in 1997, and now the Opry Mills Mall stands in its place.