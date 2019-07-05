Remembering Metro officers killed in the line of duty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over the past 15 years, the Metro Nashville Police Department has lost several officers.

Officer Christy Dedman

Officer Christy Dedman (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

In July 2004, Officer Christy Dedman was killed on the side of Interstate 40 near Stewarts Ferry Pike.

She was helping a stranded motorist when her patrol car was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. That stretch of the interstate has since been named in her honor.

Officer Dedman had been with Metro police for 11 months. She was 34.

Officer Michael Petrina

Officer Michael Petrina (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department

Ten years later, rookie Officer Michael Petrina was hit and killed by a motor home pulling a trailer in May of 2014.

It happened on I-65 near the Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood. This interchange is now named for Officer Petrina.

He had received the department’s Spirit Award, named for Officer Dedman, months before he died. He was 25.

Officer Eric Mumaw

Officer Eric Mumaw (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department

In February 2017, Officer Eric Mumaw died trying to save a woman who had driven into the Cumberland River in Madison.

The woman, Juli Glisson, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide charges in 2018. He was 44.

Officer John Anderson

Officer John Anderson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officer John Anderson was killed in a crash Thursday morning near downtown Nashville. He is the fourth Tennessee law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty this year. He was 28.