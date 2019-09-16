Remembering George Carpenter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Shelby Park Golf Course community is in shock after losing one of their own in a shooting on the property Sunday night.

On the grounds of where George Carpenter once worked weekends, you’ll hear memory after memory describing a 71-year-old man who loved the game of golf and those who played.

“We all miss George,” said Carpenter’s coworkers. “We’ve lost a family member. It’s hard to believe.”

“Unique character,” said golfer Horacio Tucunduvaneto. “Tall guy, a blonde guy. You cannot forget.”

“He was the guy who would look at your card and go, ‘nice round,'” said volunteer Vini Contreas. “He was a nice guy.”

“There was no better person than George Carpenter,” said Charles Howse, a volunteer. “He was just a terrific person.”

Doug Ingram was one of the three workers at the course when Carpenter was shot.

He said George was a rarity, a diehard New England fan, without any enemies, who would do anything for others.

“I’ve seen him give people money when they didn’t have enough to complete the round and they’ll come back and pay him later,” said Doug Ingram who works at the course.

“He was just a great man. It’s a huge loss for us,” said Daryl Edens, Manager of Shelby Golf Course.

Edens said Carpenter always took customer service to the next level.

Edens weighed in on who would kill Carpenter.

“This had to be random,” he said. “I don’t understand it.”

His close staff and volunteers on Monday shared many hugs.

“I’m just dumbfounded,” said Howse. “I just really haven’t grasped yet what has happened. Just to think that I won’t see George again – it’s unthinkable.”

Regulars like Horacio Tucunduvaneto also tried to process the loss.

“I was extremely upset,” said Tucunduvaneto. “That someone could harm them one way or another. Terrible.”

“Obviously we need each other to pull through this and it’s not going to be easy – we’re not going to be able to replace George,” said Tucunduvaneto. “It’s going to be hard to get on without him.”