PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Putnam County man who reportedly went missing in February has been found dead in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said on Monday, Aug. 7 that detectives received a call from the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Kentucky, saying the remains of Daniel Mabrey were found in Louisville on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Investigators said Mabrey is believed to have been living in Louisville since February 2023.

Mabrey, 30, previously lived in Cookeville and was reported missing by his aunt on April 11, 2023. His aunt told investigators she had not had contact with him since February 2023, according to the sheriff’s department.

Officials said Mabrey’s remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Kentucky for an autopsy.

No other information was released.