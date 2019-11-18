Remains found in Rutherford Co. identified as Devin Bond

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh confirmed Monday that the remains found in Rutherford County last week are identified as Devin Bond.

The human remains were found last week in the Barfield area after a renewed search for the missing 16-year-old. He had been missing since March 31, 2017.

No foul play was involved in Devin’s death, according to the sheriff.

Authorities said the Barfield area was of the last places Bond’s cell phone pinged before he disappeared.

“We are very sad about the outcome as we know this is devastating to Devin’s family,” Fitzhugh said. “I hope this helps Devin’s family to start the healing process.”