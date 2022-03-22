PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Remains found in Putnam County have been identified as a man who went missing over the summer of 2021.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office confirmed remains found on March 21 are those of 27-year-old Joshua Bohannon, who was last seen in Putnam County in June of 2021. According to Sheriff Farris, the State Medical Examiner was able to make a positive identification based on medical history records.

Bohannon’s wife, Jessica, reported the man missing to his family at the beginning of June. She stated the last time she saw Bohannon was on June 3 when they went to the Burgess Falls State Park area together in the Putnam County area.

Shortly after his disappearance, Bohannon’s aunt Vickie Jones, filed a missing person report for the 27-year-old, eventually hiring a private investigator to help aid in the search for the missing man. Bohannon’s family offered a $5,000 reward for anyone who had information on his whereabouts.

Sheriff Ferris said the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office spent countless hours investigating the case searching for any sign of Bohannon.

“Over the last nine months since Bohannon was first reported missing, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office has spent hundreds of hours investigating this missing person case, following through with any information that may have led them to Bohannon’s whereabouts,” said Sheriff Ferris.

Bohannon’s remains was found on March 17 after a citizen who lived in the area discovered and reported remains found in a large rural southern part of Putnam County. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the remains had been there for some time.

Authorities are still trying to determine the cause of the missing man’s death. The Medical Examiner’s Office stated that an examination and evaluation for a complete autopsy will take more time.