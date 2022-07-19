NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Silver Alert issued earlier this month has come to a tragic conclusion.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said human remains discovered in Anderson County this month have been positively identified as Su Ellen Corley, who was missing from Cumberland County.

Corley was first reported missing at the end of June, and a Silver Alert was issued for her July 5. The 71-year-old was reported to have a medical condition that may have impaired her ability to return safely without assistance.

Officials said she was possibly traveling in a brown 2014 Jeep Compass but did not indicate a specific direction of travel for her.

“Our thoughts are with those who knew and loved her during this difficult time,” TBI officials said.