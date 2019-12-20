Relief in Clarksville after capture of home invasion, stabbing suspects

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. There’s relief in Clarksville after two suspects connected to a violent crime spree have been caught in Missouri.

It was the news that held a community on edge.

“It’s extremely scary. You don’t know who’s doing it,” said Sarah McClellan, a Clarksville resident. “It’s random, that’s what was so scary, was it was random.”

The two suspects, 41-year-old Brady Witcher and 28-year-old Brittany McMillan were captured by Missouri authorities on Thursday evening in St. Louis.

In Clarksville, Witcher and McMillan are connected most recently to a home invasion and stabbing at an apartment complex in Clarksville.

“It’s really a good relief to know they’re caught,” said McClellan.

“It’s major,” said Jim Knoll, spokesperson for the Clarksville Police Department. “Especially when you find out, you get these pieces of the puzzle together and you start seeing even now, as the investigation progresses, there may be more acts of violence tied into these folks.”

On Saturday, Witcher and McMillan were spotted on surveillance at the Sango Walmart along Madison Street, shoplifting and threatening an employee with a gun.

But little did employees there know the pair were charged in the December 13th shooting death of a woman in Alabama.

“That guy knew he just killed somebody recently,” said Knoll. “Nobody else knew that but him.”

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Knoll said the pair made their way into that couple’s apartment on Westfield Court, bound them, separated them, and then stabbed the husband.

“The fight is on, everybody is fighting,” said Knoll. “The man and woman fought for their lives and they won. They were able to escape and they’re living to see another day. So it’s truly an amazing story of survival.”

Knoll said the couple in the apartment was coming home from work and grocery shopping and didn’t lock their home door.

So, a good reminder — be extra vigilant of your surroundings and lock up as soon as you get home.