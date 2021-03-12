Registration reopens Friday for Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department will reopen registration for COVID-19 vaccination appointments Friday morning after all slots were quickly filled once Davidson County moved into Phase 1c.

Registration will reopen at 10 a.m. Under Phase 1c, any person 16 and over with “high-risk medical conditions” will be allowed to get the vaccine.

An estimated 11,000 appointments were booked in a few hours Monday. More than 9% of Davidson County residents have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 17% have been given at least one dose.

The Metro coronavirus task force estimated all adults who want the vaccine could sign up by early spring.

ABC News Chief Medical Editor Dr. Jen Ashton said these early vaccine numbers is promising news.

“The good news is the pace is improving it’s improving steadily and many more people are getting at least one dose, and one dose to be clear, gives you a very good amount of protection even in the 2-dose regimen, so there is a lot to be encouraged by,” explained Dr. Ashton.

An expected 10,000 more people will receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine next Saturday at a mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium. Appointments filled up in less than two hours for the drive-thru event.

The phase makes the vaccine available to caregivers of people with high-risk medical conditions. It also includes pregnant women and people who are considered obese, as well as people with hypertension, diabetes and COPD.

For more information on vaccinations statewide, visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s vaccination website.