NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — Calling all volunteers!

Registration is now open if you would like to serve as a tnAchieves mentor in 2024.

The organization needs 9,000 volunteers to support this next graduating class on their college journey using the TN Promise scholarship.

Davidson County has the largest need for volunteers in Middle Tennessee currently, at 728, according to tnAchieves. The next highest need is in Rutherford County at 557, followed by Williamson County at 441, Montgomery County at 322 and Wilson County at 259.

“Although at its core the mentor role remained the same, we have made several positive changes to the mentoring program in 2023,” said tnAchieves Senior Director of Mentors Tyler Ford. “As we emerge from the pandemic, we have enhanced the mentor role in a meaningful way that’s been very well-received by those currently serving. Between the added mentor/student connection time and a return to in-person meetings, we are confident in the continued impact that tnAchieves mentors will have.”

The deadline to apply is Oct. 20. You can apply to be a mentor HERE.