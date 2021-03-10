Registration begins Wednesday for mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Registration for Nashville’s largest one-day COVID-19 vaccination event will open to the public Wednesday.

Nissan Stadium in downtown Nashville will host the event on March 20. The Metro Public Health Department plans to vaccinate 10,000 people at the home of the Tennessee Titans with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The drive-thru event will take place from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. in Lots A-D of Nissan Stadium.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday for those in the approved phases; 1A, 1B, 1C and anyone 65 years old and older. Click here to register.

A confirmation email will then be sent that must be presented upon arrival at the event.

This will be a drive-thru only event and no walk ups will be accepted.

Health officials encourage multiple individuals with appointments come in a single vehicle with no more people per vehicle than number of car doors. Persons receiving the vaccine are asked to wear clothing that will allow easy and quick access to your upper arms.

Additional large-scale drive-thru vaccine events will be planned in coming weeks in other areas of Nashville, based on the availability of vaccine.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

The Titans are not the only NFL team to assist with vaccination efforts. While a big undertaking, the team is happy to help their community.

“We’re delighted to do it, our commissioner of our league has been talking with a number of clubs and cities about it. We’ve been in contact with them as well. It’s been a great program hopefully we can accomplish the objective and it will be a really good event,” said Adolpho Birch, Titans Sr. VP of Business Affairs and Chief Legal Officer.

Birch said the Titans and Metro Health Department have the event planned to run as smooth as possible.

“It will be a seamless smooth operation. We’ll try to, we’ll put a little Nashville twist on it and have some things for you to watch and look at while you are waiting. We really do think with the structure the way we’ve laid it out, it will flow smoothly,” added Birch.

Special appearances are expected by T-Rac and other Nashville sports teams’ mascots and Titans cheerleaders to cheer on those waiting in line to receive their shot.

Nashville moved into Phase 1c where on Monday, 11,000 appointments were scheduled over the next two weeks at the vaccine clinic located inside the Music City Center. Pfizer vaccine is offered at the MCC. More appointments are expected to open on Friday on the registration website.

The Nissan Stadium drive-thru vaccine event will be in a different location from Metro’s COVID Assessment Center, which offers testing each Monday thru Friday.